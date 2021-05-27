Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of PRVA opened at $33.10 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

