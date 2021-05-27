The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

