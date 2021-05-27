Barclays Increases Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $51.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.