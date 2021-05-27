Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

