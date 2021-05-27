HC Wainwright Boosts Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $3.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.58. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

