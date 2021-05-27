Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $750.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

