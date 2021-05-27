Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.43

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.43 and last traded at $162.09, with a volume of 7078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.74.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

