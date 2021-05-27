Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.25

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 38670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $163,907 over the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

