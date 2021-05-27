dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $223.00

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 1734564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.75. The stock has a market cap of £658.52 million and a P/E ratio of 61.39.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

