BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a growth of 241.9% from the April 29th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSQR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

