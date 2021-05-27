iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

