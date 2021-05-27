Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for St. Modwen Properties (SMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for St. Modwen Properties (LON: SMP):

5/10/2021 – St. Modwen Properties was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 450 ($5.88).

5/7/2021 – St. Modwen Properties had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/7/2021 – St. Modwen Properties was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 450 ($5.88).

5/7/2021 – St. Modwen Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 467.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.20. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

