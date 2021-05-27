Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.