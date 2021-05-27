SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 40.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

