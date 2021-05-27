Comparing Transphorm (TGAN) & The Competition

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.91 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.80 million 18.03

Transphorm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors 47.75% 1.50% 1.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2100 8293 15398 643 2.55

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.35%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Transphorm rivals beat Transphorm on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

