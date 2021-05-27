Critical Analysis: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Costamare has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Costamare and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.08%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $460.32 million 2.76 $8.88 million $1.02 10.20 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 1.93% 11.30% 5.14% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Costamare beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

