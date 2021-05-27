Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $104.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $157,486,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

