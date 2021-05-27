Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNGBY. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GNGBY stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Getinge has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

