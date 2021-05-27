Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

BYRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bradley Woods reissued a hold rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.89. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

