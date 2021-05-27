Wells Fargo & Company Raises Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $484.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

