Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $53.10.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $221,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.