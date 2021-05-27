CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Shares of CRWD opened at $219.96 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $62,051,331. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

