Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

