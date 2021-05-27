UBS Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.14. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

