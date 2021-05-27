TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT Lowered to $53.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

TAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74 and a beta of 0.07. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

