TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT Lowered to $53.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.
TAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74 and a beta of 0.07. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $90.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
