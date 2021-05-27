CIBC Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to C$33.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.