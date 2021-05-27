Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

