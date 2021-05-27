Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Truist Securities

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Natera by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 104,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

