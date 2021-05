Head-To-Head Contrast: SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) & The Competition

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SeaWorld Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -66.80% -352.53% -11.46% SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors -266.00% -1,133.94% -49.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors 145 827 1564 42 2.58

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 16.94%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.24%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, meaning that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million -$312.32 million -13.93 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.48 million -66.43

SeaWorld Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment competitors beat SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

