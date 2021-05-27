Analyzing VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) & Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Unitil 8.41% 9.22% 2.49%

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and Unitil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.89 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -56.83 Unitil $418.60 million 2.00 $32.20 million $2.15 25.84

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VivoPower International and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 1 1 0 0 1.50

Unitil has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unitil beats VivoPower International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

