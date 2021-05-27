Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 call options.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.
BURL stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
