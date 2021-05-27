Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 call options.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

BURL stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

