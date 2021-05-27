Asensus Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 7,893 call options.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.