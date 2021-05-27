Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.48 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $813.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $188.69 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

