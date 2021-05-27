Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $886.58

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.58 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 871.68 ($11.39). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50), with a volume of 2,387 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 886.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.01. The firm has a market cap of £514.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.