Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.97

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and traded as high as $22.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 33,548 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.89%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

