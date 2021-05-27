Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.79

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.79 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 420,313 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £595.72 million and a PE ratio of -51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

