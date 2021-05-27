Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.44. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 125,803 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

