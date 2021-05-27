Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.08

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.08 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.96 ($0.64), with a volume of 23281299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.72 ($0.64).

LLOY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.46.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Insiders have bought a total of 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 over the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.