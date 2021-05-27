Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $27.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.21% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

