XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

NYSE XPEV opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

