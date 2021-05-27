Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Banco Sabadell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

