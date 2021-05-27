Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.41.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.84 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 102.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

