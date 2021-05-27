Morgan Stanley Raises Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $14.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DESP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.57. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.