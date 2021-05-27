Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

SVM opened at $6.46 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

