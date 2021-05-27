Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at HSBC

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

