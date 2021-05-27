HSBC Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $57.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $48.50 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.