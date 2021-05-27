$70.17 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $70.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $311.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $312.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.92 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $410.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $2,617,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.