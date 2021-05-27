Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

