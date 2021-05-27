Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 28.13 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 23.25 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

