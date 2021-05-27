Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.